Origin Sport (ORS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $104,780.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $104,780.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00117644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

