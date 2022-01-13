Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.20. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 30,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

