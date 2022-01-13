Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.98. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

