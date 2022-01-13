Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,616,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,093,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.