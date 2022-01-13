Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $107.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

