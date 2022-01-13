Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $539.47 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $641.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $655.39.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

