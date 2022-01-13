Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.23 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50.

