Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RNGTF stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. Osisko Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

