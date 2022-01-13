Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 130,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,695. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

