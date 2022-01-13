Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shot up 4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.30. 1,328,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,096,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

OTLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, CEO C Russell Trenary III acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian acquired 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,095,401 shares of company stock worth $20,130,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 774,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 706,934 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

