PAC Global (PAC) Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded flat against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00078538 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.66 or 0.00506362 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 127.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.