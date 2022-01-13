Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Insider Peter Fromen Sells 19,720 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $13.20. 5,683,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,951,825. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,423,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 86.4% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

