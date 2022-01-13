Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.98

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.92. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 9,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc engages in managing and administering health care organizations and manages provider networks through its subsidiaries. Its services include utilization review, medical bill review, lien representation, and legal support. The company was founded on April 17, 1970 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

