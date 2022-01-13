Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will post sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of PKG traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,253. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average is $138.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,144,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,842,000 after buying an additional 242,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after buying an additional 220,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

