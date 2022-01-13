Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Trading Down 6.1%

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 13,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 56,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.83.

About Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pilbara Project located in the Australia. The company also has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Red Lake Project located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario; and Tully West Gold Property located in Ontario.

