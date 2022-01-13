PAID Network (PAID) Price Down 2.7% This Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $46.36 million and approximately $451,755.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00075781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.26 or 0.07636998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,371.18 or 0.99557909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068107 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

