Parachute (PAR) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $727,383.79 and $222,578.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00036673 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

