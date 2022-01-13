Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $545.98

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.98 ($7.41) and traded as high as GBX 590 ($8.01). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 583 ($7.91), with a volume of 960,381 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.55) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.96) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 579.60 ($7.87).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 546.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 546.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.90 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £11,913.42 ($16,171.33).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.