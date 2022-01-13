Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$25.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

POU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$27.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$5.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.41.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$369.14 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 2.7700001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.48%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$461,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$409,218.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,390.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,829.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

