Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PK. Truist Securities increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

PK opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,834,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

