Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $312,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR opened at $333.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.07. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

