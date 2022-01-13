Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $355,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.31 and a twelve month high of $87.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

