Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $253,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.29.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

