Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of PASG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,983. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $300.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 37.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after buying an additional 505,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 129.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 435,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Passage Bio by 400.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

