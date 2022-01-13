Paybswap (PAYB) Price Down 16% Over Last Week

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paybswap has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $526,393.23 and $205,241.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00063402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00075833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.27 or 0.07656695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,728.80 or 0.99949552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067666 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Paybswap Coin Trading

