Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.44%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 19.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.