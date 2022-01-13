PengolinCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $56,790.00 (PGO)

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. PengolinCoin has a market capitalization of $234,517.28 and approximately $56,790.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PengolinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PengolinCoin has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

PengolinCoin (CRYPTO:PGO) is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 31,055,625 coins. PengolinCoin’s official website is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz . PengolinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PengolinC and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PengolinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PengolinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PengolinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

