Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,749 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,685,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $47.44 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

