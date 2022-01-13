Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €215.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been given a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($255.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €218.25 ($248.01).

RI stock opened at €200.80 ($228.18) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €208.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €194.66. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

