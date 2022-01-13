Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Update

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRTDF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Petro Matad has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

