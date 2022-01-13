Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Update

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PRTDF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,400. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Petro Matad has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
About Petro Matad
