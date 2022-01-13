PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 166,887 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 108,823 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth $4,873,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 224.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth $2,650,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.76.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

