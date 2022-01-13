Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEYUF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 56,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,598. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

