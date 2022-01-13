Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 120,064 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 10,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,767,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,824,000 after purchasing an additional 426,033 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.94. 472,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,459,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $313.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

