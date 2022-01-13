Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $56.65 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $317.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

