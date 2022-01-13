Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:PHAT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,405. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 494.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.