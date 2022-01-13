PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

NYSE PFX opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.66. PhenixFIN has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64). PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Research analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% in the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN during the second quarter worth $4,810,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PhenixFIN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

