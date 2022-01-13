Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $836.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 271,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

