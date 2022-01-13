Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Mizuho

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSXP. Raymond James downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $43.66.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

