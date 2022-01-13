Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $953,194.67 and approximately $32.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,903.31 or 1.00173254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00091368 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00324281 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.47 or 0.00447064 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00134903 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008419 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007796 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,599,112 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

