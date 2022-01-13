PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys 180 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.12. 82,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,568. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

