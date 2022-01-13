PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 46.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.4% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.99 on Thursday, hitting $219.70. 119,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,323,873. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.31.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.