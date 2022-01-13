PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Sells 1,880 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.8% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $3.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $470.66. 32,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

