Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $18.39 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $18,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $538.44 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $380.64 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $588.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

