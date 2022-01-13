Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 427,633 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,633 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

