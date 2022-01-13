Pictet & Cie Europe SA Trims Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,307 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,413 shares during the period.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 414,802 shares of company stock valued at $20,176,333. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

