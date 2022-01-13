PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Up 0.1%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.76 and last traded at $100.76. 55,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 50,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 78.6% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 10,116.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter.

