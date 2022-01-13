Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for 12.2% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668,986. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of -729.63 and a beta of 1.38. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

