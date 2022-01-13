Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 279 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE:JLL opened at $262.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.21 and its 200 day moving average is $243.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.09 and a 12 month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.