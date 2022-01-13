Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,416 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Autohome by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,424,000 after acquiring an additional 987,855 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,924,000 after acquiring an additional 920,241 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,230,000 after acquiring an additional 783,042 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Autohome by 2,993.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 763,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after acquiring an additional 738,953 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.29.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

