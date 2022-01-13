Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,623,000 after acquiring an additional 97,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $72.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

